Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 4,262 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.