The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $4,944,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

