Conning Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

