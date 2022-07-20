Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

