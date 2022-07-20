Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Conning Inc. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

