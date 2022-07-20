Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

