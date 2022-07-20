Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

ETR opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

