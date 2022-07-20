Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 133,735 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

