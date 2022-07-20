Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

