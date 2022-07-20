Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $92,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

