Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,828 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.