Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

MNST stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.