McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $329.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

