Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721,300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,939 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $355.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

