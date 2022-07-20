The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.
NYSE KO opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
