Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,128 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $226.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average is $271.39.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.