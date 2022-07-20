Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

