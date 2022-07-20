Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

