Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 910 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

