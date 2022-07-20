Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 11,691 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

RUN stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

