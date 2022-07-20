iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

