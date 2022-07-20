NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.3 %

NXPI opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.