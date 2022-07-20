Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

