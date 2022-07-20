Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,309,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

