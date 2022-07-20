Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

