Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Price Performance

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

