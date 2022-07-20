Conning Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.1 %

FIS opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

