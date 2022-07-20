Conning Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

