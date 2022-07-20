Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

