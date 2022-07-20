Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV stock opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.69.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

