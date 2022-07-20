Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 734 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

IPAY stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

