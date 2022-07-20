Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.