Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 46 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.16 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

