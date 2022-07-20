Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.94 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,999,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 192,751 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 47,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2 %

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.