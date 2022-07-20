Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $161.70 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

