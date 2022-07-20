Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

