Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

