Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 38,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.86. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.