Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.56.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

