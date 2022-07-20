iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IYH opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.