Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $16,353,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

