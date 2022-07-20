Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 8,797 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

