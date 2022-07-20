CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE BLK opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.95 and a 200-day moving average of $706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.