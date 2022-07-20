CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.