Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on V. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Stock Up 3.1 %

V opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.