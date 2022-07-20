Sather Financial Group Inc Has $31.01 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.86. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

