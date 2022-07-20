Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.86. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

