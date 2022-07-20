Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on V. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.