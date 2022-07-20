AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

