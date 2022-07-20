NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 838,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $246,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVDA stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

